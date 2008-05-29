Grand Bend, Ontario – wheelchair accessibility
We assessed 166 businesses in Grand Bend, from the beach in the west, to the Grand Bend Community Health Centre in the east, to Oakwood Inn in the north and G.B. Posh in the south. We also included some major tourist attractions just outside of town, including the Huron Country Playhouse, Grand Bend Motorplex, and Pinery Antique Flea and Farmers’ Market.
Our eight criteria for assessment were as follows, each with equal weight (if a business did not offer the facility for its walking customers, we did not assess that criterion):
1 – Does the facility offer wheelchair parking on site?
2 – Is there a level entry to the building? If there was a step, the business automatically received zero on the assessment.
3 – Can the entry door accommodate a motorized wheelchair? Our standard was 36” wide.
4 – Does the door have assistive power, where a person can press a button to open the door or it opens automatically?
5 – Can a person sitting in a wheelchair see over the counter?
6 – Are aisles easy to navigate through the entire store?
7 – Can someone in a motorized wheelchair use the washroom?
8 – If tables are offered, are they high enough to accommodate a person using a wheelchair?
Downtown
Colonial (Restaurant/Bar)
1 Main Street West
519-238-2371
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable. 75% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Parking in back is better than parking in front (front spots are too steep). Rod & Gun entry bump is too high to maneouver safely. Some obstructions between restaurant and bar on our visit.
Gables (Bar)
5 Main Street West
519-238-2371
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Honey Milk (Retail)
8 Main Street West
Huckleberries (Café)
10 Main Street West
519-238-5740
Level entry or ramp. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Patio Seating only
Bikini Bob’s (Bar)
11 Main Street West
519-238-2235
Café aux Sables (Café)
13 Main Street West
519-238-2224
Pura Vida (Clothing)
13 Main Street West
519-238-2224
Beauty & the Beach (Hair Salon)
14 Main Street West
519-238-6520
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Grand Bend Heating Plus (Heating & Cooling)
14 Main Street West
519-238-6707
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
BJ’s Diner (Diner)
15 Main Street West
519-878-6666
Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Knockout Fashions (Clothing)
16 Main Street West
519-238-2903
Tender Spot (Variety)
20 Main Street West
519-238-2512
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height.
Enter through exit only. Once in, no aisles are passable.
Beer Wear (Clothing)
23 Main Street West
519-238-5402
Wheelchair Parking.
J Dee’s (Restaurant)
23 Main Street West
519-238-5402
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Kieswetter Interiors (Design Studio)
3 Queen Street Place
519-238-2157
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door.
Mike Dilts (Goldsmith)
4 Queen Street Place
519-238-5967
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Hemptations (Retail)
6 Queen Street Place
519-238-5845
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Grand Bend United Church (Worship)
25 Main Street West
519-238-2402
Wheelchair Parking.
Can park, but can’t get into church. Some worship is outside on lawn.
Grand Bend Hardware (Hardware)
28 Main Street West
519-238-2552
Bum Bum (Clothing)
29 Main Street West
519-238-5881
Sea Jewels (Accessories)
30 Main Street West
519-238-6883
Small bump at side door – could easily accommodate ramp.
Jalapeños (Mexican food)
32 Main Street West
519-238-2632
Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Fawn & Brindle (Clothing)
33 Main Street West
Magic Girl (Clothing)
33 Main Street West
519-238-1323
Eat a Pita/Eat za Pizza (Takeout)
35 Main Street West
Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height.
Frosty Stone Creamery (Ice Cream)
37 Main Street West
Static (Clothing)
39 Main Street West
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Island Beach Co. (Clothing)
40 Main Street West
519-238-1234
Bluenotes (Clothing)
41 Main Street West
Archie’s Emporium (Candy)
42 Main Street West
Grand Bend Clothing Co. (Clothing)
47 Main Street West
519-238-2358
Ripples (Clothing)
48 Main Street West
519-238-2875
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Village Green (Mini-golf)
48 Main Street West
519-238-2428
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height.
Wheelchair user can get through gate, but playing a round would be impossible.
Holiday Plaza (Arcade)
50 Main Street West
519-238-5731
Perfect Image (Tattoo Parlour)
51 Main Street West
519-238-1649
Archie’s (Clothing)
55 Main Street West
519-238-2720
OPP (Police)
58 Main Street West
519-238-2345
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Little Gino’s (Takeout)
61 Main Street West
519-615-5454
Coco’s (Bar)
62 Main Street West
519-238-5140
Bangkok Pad Thai (Takeout)
63 Main Street West
Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height.
Chameleon (Accessories)
63 Main Street West
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Spud Shack (French Fries)
63 Main Street West
Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height.
Bikiniland (Clothing)
67 Main Street West
519-238-6754
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Batting Cages (Batting Cages)
68 Main Street West
519-615-5454
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height.
Yögen Früz (Frozen Yogurt)
68 Main Street West
519-615-5454
Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Cheryl Ann (Ice Cream)
71 Main Street West
519-238-1092
Level entry or ramp. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Mini-Putt (Mini-golf)
72 Main Street West
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
A wheelchair user can navigate most of course, but would not be able to complete any holes.
Splash (Clothing)
72 Main Street West
519-238-8430
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Missy’s (Ice Cream)
75 Main Street West
Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height.
Dairy Dip (Ice Cream)
76 Main Street West
519-238-6408
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Dairy Queen (Ice Cream)
77 Main Street West
519-238-6952
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height.
Jiggy (Clothing)
77 Main Street West
Time for a Break (Juice Bar)
77 Main Street West
519-238-6237
Level entry or ramp. Aisles are passable.
Twisted Sisters (Hair Salon)
77 Main Street West
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable.
Kazwear (Clothing)
80 Main Street West
519-238-8126
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Tropical Trends (Clothing)
82 Main Street West
519-238-5624
Apropos (Clothing)
83 Main Street West
519-238-2511
Ripples (Clothing)
84 Main Street West
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height.
Lakeview Café (Restaurant)
85 Main Street West
519-238-2622
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 75% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Washroom in back restaurant only, where hours are different. Must ask for assistance to get access to them.
Growling Gator (Restaurant)
86 Main Street West
519-238-1300
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Beach House (Municipal)
1 Government Road
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. 100% accessible washroom.
Bonnie Doone Manor on the Beach (Accommodation)
16 Government Road
519-238-2236
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 50% accessible washroom.
Can access rooms only, but registration desk is inaccessible by wheelchair.
River Road
Grand Bend Yacht Club (Private Club)
55 River Road
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. 75% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Public Washroom (Washroom)
56 River Road
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. 25% accessible washroom.
Purdy’s Fish & Chips (Restaurant)
59 River Road
519-238-8044
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
River Road Gallery (Art Gallery)
63 River Road
519-238-6874
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable.
Canada Border Services Agency (Government)
91 River Road
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. 50% accessible washroom.
Dockage (Municipal)
91 River Road
519-238-6676
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable. 50% accessible washroom.
Laundromat (Laundry)
91 River Road
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable. 50% accessible washroom.
North of Downtown (Highway 21/Ontario Street North)
Grand Bend Youth Centre (Community)
16 Municipal Drive
519-238-1155
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. 100% accessible washroom.
Assessment incomplete
Royal Canadian Legion (Service Club)
20 Municipal Drive
519-238-2120
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Lambton Shores Municipal Office (Municipal)
4 Ontario Street North
519-238-8461
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom.
Assessment incomplete
Bank of Montreal (Banking)
6 Ontario Street North
519-238-2475
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
The Beer Store (Beer)
21 Ontario Street North
519-238-2356
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Sutton Realty (Real Estate)
26 Ontario Street North
519-238-8000
Back ‘n Time (Diner)
31 Ontario Street North
519-238-1955
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Mac’s Convenience (Variety)
31 Ontario Street North
519-238-5664
Wheelchair Parking.
Garbage can obstructs business access for wheelchair users. Could be fixed by moving can to opposite side of door.
Royal Lepage Heartland (Real Estate)
31 Ontario Street North
519-238-1800
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Subway (Restaurant)
32 Ontario Street North
519-238-6771
Grandpa Jimmy’s Scottish Bakery (Bakery)
34 Ontario Street North
519-238-5055
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Grand Bend Fitness Centre (Health)
37 Ontario Street North
519-238-3488
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Tim Horton’s (Café)
39 Ontario Street North
519-238-1488
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Desjardine Wealth Management
45 Ontario Street North
519-238-6399
Waypoint Financial Group – Brian Hall (Financial)
45 Ontario Street North
519-238-8892
Accents Hair and Gift Studio (Hair Salon)
47 Ontario Street North
519-238-1010
ELS & Company
47 Ontario Street North
519-238-2199
Grand Bend Veterinary Services (Veterinary)
47 Ontario Street North
519-238-5055
Angie’s Laundromat (Laundry)
48 Ontario Street North
Farm Gate Outlet (Food)
48 Ontario Street North
519-238-5761
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Salon 8180 (Hair Salon)
48 Ontario Street North
519-238-8180
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
The Co-operators – Chuck Hall (Insurance)
48 Ontario Street North
519-238-8651
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door.
Green Haven Trailer Park
56 Ontario Street North
519-238-7275
Lakeshore Advance (Newspaper)
58 Ontario Street North
519-238-5383
Robert Q Travel (Travel Agent)
58 Ontario Street North
519-238-6666
William Kennedy (Lawyer)
58 Ontario Street North
Oakwood Inn Office (Accommodation)
Highway 21 North
519-238-2324
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Front door inaccessible by wheelchair; to register, wheelchair users must use conference room entrance, which is inaccessible when conference room is in use.
Oakwood Inn Pub (Pub)
Highway 21 North
519-238-2324
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
East of Downtown
Grand Bend Chamber of Commerce (Chamber)
1 81 Crescent
519-238-2001
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom.
Gaiser Kneale (Insurance)
2 81 Crescent
519-238-8484
Assessment incomplete
RBC Dominion Securities (Financial)
2 81 Crescent
519-238-1100
Assessment incomplete
House of Fashions (Clothing)
15 Sauble Road
519-238-1077
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Steve’s Automotive (Automotive)
16 81 Crescent
519-238-2475
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Schoolhouse Restaurant (Restaurant)
19 81 Crescent
519-238-5515
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Canada Post (Post Office)
20 81 Crescent
519-238-8080
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Baillie’s Picture Framing (Art)
22 81 Crescent
519-238-1472
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door.
Ramp leads to back of store; no access to gallery and cash register.
TD Canada Trust (Banking)
24 81 Crescent
519-238-8435
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
HMS Insurance (Insurance)
30 81 Crescent
519-238-2692
Wheelchair Parking.
The Fisher Corporation (Accountants)
30 81 Crescent
519-238-6095
Wheelchair Parking.
Church of God (Worship)
8 Gill Road
519-238-2142
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door.
Grand Bend Public School (Education)
15 Gill Road
519-238-2091
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Patio Motel (Accommodation)
40 Main Street East
519-238-2431
Grand Bend Optometry Clinic (Optical)
43 Main Street East
519-238-6086
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Sobey’s (Grocery)
55 Main Street East
519-238-8944
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Movie Gallery (Video Rentals)
63 Main Street East
519-238-1161
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmacy)
65 Main Street East
519-238-8540
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Grand Bend Community Health Centre (Medical)
69 Main Street East
519-238-1556
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Grand Cove Estates Sales Office (Real Estate)
Highway 81
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Huron Country Playhouse (Theatre)
B Line
519-238-6000
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Grand Bend Motorplex (Attraction)
Highway 81
519-238-7223
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. 100% accessible washroom.
Assessment incomplete
South of Downtown
Garden Gate (Florist)
15 Ontario Street South
519-238-1701
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
New Orleans (Pizza)
15 Ontario Street South
519-238-6868
Cranbury Lane (Retail)
20 Ontario Street South
519-238-1120
Gilpin Visitation and Cremation Centre (Funeral)
22 Ontario Street South
519-296-4964
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable.
Assessment incomplete
Coldwell Banker (Real Estate)
25 Ontario Street South
519-238-7355
Riverbend Bar & Grill (Bar)
26 Ontario Street South
519-238-6919
Salon 21 (Hair Salon)
27 Ontario Street South
519-933-3376
Jeffrey Hudson Hair Design (Hair Salon)
28 Ontario Street South
519-238-4247
Wags Pet Grooming (Pet Care)
28 Ontario Street South
519-238-3647
Small Wonders (Clothing)
30 Ontario Street South
519-238-6726
The Grapevine (Wine)
30 Ontario Street South
519-238-9463
G.L. Barclay Insurance (Insurance)
34 Ontario Street South
519-238-6790
Century 21 (Real Estate)
38 Ontario Street South
519-238-8321
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Wheelchair parking across Highway 21.
Hair Bend’rs (Hair Salon)
38 Ontario Street South
519-238-8822
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Wheelchair parking across Highway 21.
Sport-Med (Health)
38 Ontario Street South
519-238-1444
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom.
Wheelchair parking across Highway 21.
The Co-operators – MacDermid & Associates (Insurance)
38 Ontario Street South
519-238-1781
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Wheelchair parking across Highway 21.
F.I.N.E A Restaurant (Restaurant)
42 Ontario Street South
519-238-6224
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Nicest washroom in town.
Mortgage Intelligence (Financial)
45 Ontario Street South
519-238-4663
Benjamin Moore (Paint)
46 Ontario Street South
519-238-0181
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Jud Bumstead (Financial)
46 Ontario Street South
519-238-4729
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Re/Max (Real Estate)
46 Ontario Street South
519-238-5700
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Apropos After Five (Clothing)
47 Ontario Street South
519-238-6776
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Grand Bend Convenience/Esso (Variety/Gasoline)
48 Ontario Street South
519-238-5706
Sharen GMAC (Real Estate)
51 Ontario Street South
519-238-2303
Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Proprieter is planning a wheelchair ramp to match current porch upgrade.
Grand Bend Chiropractic Health Centre (Health)
54 Ontario Street South
519-238-1111
Twigs Floral Co. (Florist)
54 Ontario Street South
519-238-1262
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Pro Hardware (Hardware)
57 Ontario Street South
519-238-5500
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Gospel Hall (Worship)
64 Ontario Street South
519-238-2820
Peckitt’s Men’s Wear (Clothing)
78 Ontario Street South
519-238-6165
Jennifer Tully (Massage Therapy)
82 Ontario Street South
Michael Forrester (Lawyer)
82 Ontario Street South
519-238-5297
Denny’s Drive-in (Ice Cream)
86 Ontario Street South
Havasu/Jackson Construction (Construction)
98 Ontario Street South
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Only half of store is accessible
House of Flags (Flags and Banners)
98 Ontario Street South
519-238-3524
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Only half of store is accessible
No Frills (Grocery)
98 Ontario Street South
519-238-6211
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom.
Green Bucks (Discount Store)
99 Ontario Street South
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Greene’s Optical (Optical)
99 Ontario Street South
519-238-3937
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
LCBO (Liquor)
99 Ontario Street South
519-238-2191
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Pizza Delight (Restaurant)
99 Ontario Street South
519-238-8330
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Pine Dale Motor Inn (Accommodation)
107 Ontario Street South
519-238-2231
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable.
Wheelchair users can stay the night, but can’t register or access washrooms.
Bluewater Motel (Accommodation)
121 Ontario Street South
519-238-2014
Aunt Gussie’s (Restaurant)
135 Ontario Street South
519-238-6786
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 50% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
Men’s washroom inaccessible for motorized wheelchair, but accessible for manual chairs. Women’s washroom is fully accessible.
GB Posh (Retail)
139 Ontario Street South
519-238-7674
Best’s Ice Cream (Ice Cream)
Highway 21 South
519-238-6196
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (Worship)
Highway 21 South
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door.
Lakeshore Laundry (Laundry)
Highway 21 South
Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.
Pinery Antique Flea Market (Flea Market)
Highway 21 South
519-238-8382
Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.
One area of one building is not accessible (ramps are too steep).