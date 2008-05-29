Grand Bend, Ontario – wheelchair accessibility

We assessed 166 businesses in Grand Bend, from the beach in the west, to the Grand Bend Community Health Centre in the east, to Oakwood Inn in the north and G.B. Posh in the south. We also included some major tourist attractions just outside of town, including the Huron Country Playhouse, Grand Bend Motorplex, and Pinery Antique Flea and Farmers’ Market.

Our eight criteria for assessment were as follows, each with equal weight (if a business did not offer the facility for its walking customers, we did not assess that criterion):

1 – Does the facility offer wheelchair parking on site?

2 – Is there a level entry to the building? If there was a step, the business automatically received zero on the assessment.

3 – Can the entry door accommodate a motorized wheelchair? Our standard was 36” wide.

4 – Does the door have assistive power, where a person can press a button to open the door or it opens automatically?

5 – Can a person sitting in a wheelchair see over the counter?

6 – Are aisles easy to navigate through the entire store?

7 – Can someone in a motorized wheelchair use the washroom?

8 – If tables are offered, are they high enough to accommodate a person using a wheelchair?

Downtown

Colonial (Restaurant/Bar)

1 Main Street West

519-238-2371

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable. 75% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Parking in back is better than parking in front (front spots are too steep). Rod & Gun entry bump is too high to maneouver safely. Some obstructions between restaurant and bar on our visit.

Gables (Bar)

5 Main Street West

519-238-2371

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Honey Milk (Retail)

8 Main Street West

Huckleberries (Café)

10 Main Street West

519-238-5740

Level entry or ramp. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Patio Seating only

Bikini Bob’s (Bar)

11 Main Street West

519-238-2235

Café aux Sables (Café)

13 Main Street West

519-238-2224

Pura Vida (Clothing)

13 Main Street West

519-238-2224

Beauty & the Beach (Hair Salon)

14 Main Street West

519-238-6520

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Grand Bend Heating Plus (Heating & Cooling)

14 Main Street West

519-238-6707

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

BJ’s Diner (Diner)

15 Main Street West

519-878-6666

Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Knockout Fashions (Clothing)

16 Main Street West

519-238-2903

Tender Spot (Variety)

20 Main Street West

519-238-2512

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height.

Enter through exit only. Once in, no aisles are passable.

Beer Wear (Clothing)

23 Main Street West

519-238-5402

Wheelchair Parking.

J Dee’s (Restaurant)

23 Main Street West

519-238-5402

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Kieswetter Interiors (Design Studio)

3 Queen Street Place

519-238-2157

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door.

Mike Dilts (Goldsmith)

4 Queen Street Place

519-238-5967

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Hemptations (Retail)

6 Queen Street Place

519-238-5845

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Grand Bend United Church (Worship)

25 Main Street West

519-238-2402

Wheelchair Parking.

Can park, but can’t get into church. Some worship is outside on lawn.

Grand Bend Hardware (Hardware)

28 Main Street West

519-238-2552

Bum Bum (Clothing)

29 Main Street West

519-238-5881

Sea Jewels (Accessories)

30 Main Street West

519-238-6883

Small bump at side door – could easily accommodate ramp.

Jalapeños (Mexican food)

32 Main Street West

519-238-2632

Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Fawn & Brindle (Clothing)

33 Main Street West

Magic Girl (Clothing)

33 Main Street West

519-238-1323

Eat a Pita/Eat za Pizza (Takeout)

35 Main Street West

Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height.

Frosty Stone Creamery (Ice Cream)

37 Main Street West

Static (Clothing)

39 Main Street West

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Island Beach Co. (Clothing)

40 Main Street West

519-238-1234

Bluenotes (Clothing)

41 Main Street West

Archie’s Emporium (Candy)

42 Main Street West

Grand Bend Clothing Co. (Clothing)

47 Main Street West

519-238-2358

Ripples (Clothing)

48 Main Street West

519-238-2875

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Village Green (Mini-golf)

48 Main Street West

519-238-2428

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height.

Wheelchair user can get through gate, but playing a round would be impossible.

Holiday Plaza (Arcade)

50 Main Street West

519-238-5731

Perfect Image (Tattoo Parlour)

51 Main Street West

519-238-1649

Archie’s (Clothing)

55 Main Street West

519-238-2720

OPP (Police)

58 Main Street West

519-238-2345

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Little Gino’s (Takeout)

61 Main Street West

519-615-5454

Coco’s (Bar)

62 Main Street West

519-238-5140

Bangkok Pad Thai (Takeout)

63 Main Street West

Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height.

Chameleon (Accessories)

63 Main Street West

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Spud Shack (French Fries)

63 Main Street West

Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height.

Bikiniland (Clothing)

67 Main Street West

519-238-6754

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Batting Cages (Batting Cages)

68 Main Street West

519-615-5454

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height.

Yögen Früz (Frozen Yogurt)

68 Main Street West

519-615-5454

Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Cheryl Ann (Ice Cream)

71 Main Street West

519-238-1092

Level entry or ramp. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Mini-Putt (Mini-golf)

72 Main Street West

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

A wheelchair user can navigate most of course, but would not be able to complete any holes.

Splash (Clothing)

72 Main Street West

519-238-8430

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Missy’s (Ice Cream)

75 Main Street West

Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height.

Dairy Dip (Ice Cream)

76 Main Street West

519-238-6408

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Dairy Queen (Ice Cream)

77 Main Street West

519-238-6952

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height.

Jiggy (Clothing)

77 Main Street West

Time for a Break (Juice Bar)

77 Main Street West

519-238-6237

Level entry or ramp. Aisles are passable.

Twisted Sisters (Hair Salon)

77 Main Street West

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable.

Kazwear (Clothing)

80 Main Street West

519-238-8126

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Tropical Trends (Clothing)

82 Main Street West

519-238-5624

Apropos (Clothing)

83 Main Street West

519-238-2511

Ripples (Clothing)

84 Main Street West

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height.

Lakeview Café (Restaurant)

85 Main Street West

519-238-2622

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 75% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Washroom in back restaurant only, where hours are different. Must ask for assistance to get access to them.

Growling Gator (Restaurant)

86 Main Street West

519-238-1300

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Beach House (Municipal)

1 Government Road

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. 100% accessible washroom.

Bonnie Doone Manor on the Beach (Accommodation)

16 Government Road

519-238-2236

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 50% accessible washroom.

Can access rooms only, but registration desk is inaccessible by wheelchair.

River Road

Grand Bend Yacht Club (Private Club)

55 River Road

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. 75% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Public Washroom (Washroom)

56 River Road

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. 25% accessible washroom.

Purdy’s Fish & Chips (Restaurant)

59 River Road

519-238-8044

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

River Road Gallery (Art Gallery)

63 River Road

519-238-6874

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable.

Canada Border Services Agency (Government)

91 River Road

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. 50% accessible washroom.

Dockage (Municipal)

91 River Road

519-238-6676

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable. 50% accessible washroom.

Laundromat (Laundry)

91 River Road

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable. 50% accessible washroom.

North of Downtown (Highway 21/Ontario Street North)



Grand Bend Youth Centre (Community)

16 Municipal Drive

519-238-1155

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. 100% accessible washroom.

Assessment incomplete

Royal Canadian Legion (Service Club)

20 Municipal Drive

519-238-2120

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Lambton Shores Municipal Office (Municipal)

4 Ontario Street North

519-238-8461

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom.

Assessment incomplete

Bank of Montreal (Banking)

6 Ontario Street North

519-238-2475

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

The Beer Store (Beer)

21 Ontario Street North

519-238-2356

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Sutton Realty (Real Estate)

26 Ontario Street North

519-238-8000

Back ‘n Time (Diner)

31 Ontario Street North

519-238-1955

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Mac’s Convenience (Variety)

31 Ontario Street North

519-238-5664

Wheelchair Parking.

Garbage can obstructs business access for wheelchair users. Could be fixed by moving can to opposite side of door.

Royal Lepage Heartland (Real Estate)

31 Ontario Street North

519-238-1800

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Subway (Restaurant)

32 Ontario Street North

519-238-6771

Grandpa Jimmy’s Scottish Bakery (Bakery)

34 Ontario Street North

519-238-5055

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Grand Bend Fitness Centre (Health)

37 Ontario Street North

519-238-3488

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Tim Horton’s (Café)

39 Ontario Street North

519-238-1488

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Desjardine Wealth Management

45 Ontario Street North

519-238-6399

Waypoint Financial Group – Brian Hall (Financial)

45 Ontario Street North

519-238-8892

Accents Hair and Gift Studio (Hair Salon)

47 Ontario Street North

519-238-1010

ELS & Company

47 Ontario Street North

519-238-2199

Grand Bend Veterinary Services (Veterinary)

47 Ontario Street North

519-238-5055

Angie’s Laundromat (Laundry)

48 Ontario Street North

Farm Gate Outlet (Food)

48 Ontario Street North

519-238-5761

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Salon 8180 (Hair Salon)

48 Ontario Street North

519-238-8180

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

The Co-operators – Chuck Hall (Insurance)

48 Ontario Street North

519-238-8651

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door.

Green Haven Trailer Park

56 Ontario Street North

519-238-7275

Lakeshore Advance (Newspaper)

58 Ontario Street North

519-238-5383

Robert Q Travel (Travel Agent)

58 Ontario Street North

519-238-6666

William Kennedy (Lawyer)

58 Ontario Street North

Oakwood Inn Office (Accommodation)

Highway 21 North

519-238-2324

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Front door inaccessible by wheelchair; to register, wheelchair users must use conference room entrance, which is inaccessible when conference room is in use.

Oakwood Inn Pub (Pub)

Highway 21 North

519-238-2324

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

East of Downtown

Grand Bend Chamber of Commerce (Chamber)

1 81 Crescent

519-238-2001

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom.

Gaiser Kneale (Insurance)

2 81 Crescent

519-238-8484

Assessment incomplete

RBC Dominion Securities (Financial)

2 81 Crescent

519-238-1100

Assessment incomplete

House of Fashions (Clothing)

15 Sauble Road

519-238-1077

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Steve’s Automotive (Automotive)

16 81 Crescent

519-238-2475

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Schoolhouse Restaurant (Restaurant)

19 81 Crescent

519-238-5515

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Canada Post (Post Office)

20 81 Crescent

519-238-8080

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Baillie’s Picture Framing (Art)

22 81 Crescent

519-238-1472

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door.

Ramp leads to back of store; no access to gallery and cash register.

TD Canada Trust (Banking)

24 81 Crescent

519-238-8435

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

HMS Insurance (Insurance)

30 81 Crescent

519-238-2692

Wheelchair Parking.

The Fisher Corporation (Accountants)

30 81 Crescent

519-238-6095

Wheelchair Parking.

Church of God (Worship)

8 Gill Road

519-238-2142

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door.

Grand Bend Public School (Education)

15 Gill Road

519-238-2091

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Patio Motel (Accommodation)

40 Main Street East

519-238-2431

Grand Bend Optometry Clinic (Optical)

43 Main Street East

519-238-6086

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Sobey’s (Grocery)

55 Main Street East

519-238-8944

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Movie Gallery (Video Rentals)

63 Main Street East

519-238-1161

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmacy)

65 Main Street East

519-238-8540

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Grand Bend Community Health Centre (Medical)

69 Main Street East

519-238-1556

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Grand Cove Estates Sales Office (Real Estate)

Highway 81

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Huron Country Playhouse (Theatre)

B Line

519-238-6000

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Grand Bend Motorplex (Attraction)

Highway 81

519-238-7223

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. 100% accessible washroom.

Assessment incomplete

South of Downtown

Garden Gate (Florist)

15 Ontario Street South

519-238-1701

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

New Orleans (Pizza)

15 Ontario Street South

519-238-6868

Cranbury Lane (Retail)

20 Ontario Street South

519-238-1120

Gilpin Visitation and Cremation Centre (Funeral)

22 Ontario Street South

519-296-4964

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable.

Assessment incomplete

Coldwell Banker (Real Estate)

25 Ontario Street South

519-238-7355

Riverbend Bar & Grill (Bar)

26 Ontario Street South

519-238-6919

Salon 21 (Hair Salon)

27 Ontario Street South

519-933-3376

Jeffrey Hudson Hair Design (Hair Salon)

28 Ontario Street South

519-238-4247

Wags Pet Grooming (Pet Care)

28 Ontario Street South

519-238-3647

Small Wonders (Clothing)

30 Ontario Street South

519-238-6726

The Grapevine (Wine)

30 Ontario Street South

519-238-9463

G.L. Barclay Insurance (Insurance)

34 Ontario Street South

519-238-6790

Century 21 (Real Estate)

38 Ontario Street South

519-238-8321

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Wheelchair parking across Highway 21.

Hair Bend’rs (Hair Salon)

38 Ontario Street South

519-238-8822

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Wheelchair parking across Highway 21.

Sport-Med (Health)

38 Ontario Street South

519-238-1444

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom.

Wheelchair parking across Highway 21.

The Co-operators – MacDermid & Associates (Insurance)

38 Ontario Street South

519-238-1781

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Wheelchair parking across Highway 21.

F.I.N.E A Restaurant (Restaurant)

42 Ontario Street South

519-238-6224

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Nicest washroom in town.

Mortgage Intelligence (Financial)

45 Ontario Street South

519-238-4663

Benjamin Moore (Paint)

46 Ontario Street South

519-238-0181

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Jud Bumstead (Financial)

46 Ontario Street South

519-238-4729

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Re/Max (Real Estate)

46 Ontario Street South

519-238-5700

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Apropos After Five (Clothing)

47 Ontario Street South

519-238-6776

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Grand Bend Convenience/Esso (Variety/Gasoline)

48 Ontario Street South

519-238-5706

Sharen GMAC (Real Estate)

51 Ontario Street South

519-238-2303

Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Proprieter is planning a wheelchair ramp to match current porch upgrade.

Grand Bend Chiropractic Health Centre (Health)

54 Ontario Street South

519-238-1111

Twigs Floral Co. (Florist)

54 Ontario Street South

519-238-1262

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Pro Hardware (Hardware)

57 Ontario Street South

519-238-5500

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Gospel Hall (Worship)

64 Ontario Street South

519-238-2820

Peckitt’s Men’s Wear (Clothing)

78 Ontario Street South

519-238-6165

Jennifer Tully (Massage Therapy)

82 Ontario Street South

Michael Forrester (Lawyer)

82 Ontario Street South

519-238-5297

Denny’s Drive-in (Ice Cream)

86 Ontario Street South

Havasu/Jackson Construction (Construction)

98 Ontario Street South

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Only half of store is accessible

House of Flags (Flags and Banners)

98 Ontario Street South

519-238-3524

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Only half of store is accessible

No Frills (Grocery)

98 Ontario Street South

519-238-6211

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom.

Green Bucks (Discount Store)

99 Ontario Street South

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Greene’s Optical (Optical)

99 Ontario Street South

519-238-3937

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

LCBO (Liquor)

99 Ontario Street South

519-238-2191

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Pizza Delight (Restaurant)

99 Ontario Street South

519-238-8330

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Pine Dale Motor Inn (Accommodation)

107 Ontario Street South

519-238-2231

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Aisles are passable.

Wheelchair users can stay the night, but can’t register or access washrooms.

Bluewater Motel (Accommodation)

121 Ontario Street South

519-238-2014

Aunt Gussie’s (Restaurant)

135 Ontario Street South

519-238-6786

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 50% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

Men’s washroom inaccessible for motorized wheelchair, but accessible for manual chairs. Women’s washroom is fully accessible.

GB Posh (Retail)

139 Ontario Street South

519-238-7674

Best’s Ice Cream (Ice Cream)

Highway 21 South

519-238-6196

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (Worship)

Highway 21 South

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Powered door.

Lakeshore Laundry (Laundry)

Highway 21 South

Level entry or ramp. Wheelchairs can get through door. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable.

Pinery Antique Flea Market (Flea Market)

Highway 21 South

519-238-8382

Wheelchair Parking. Level entry or ramp. Counters are at reachable height. Aisles are passable. 100% accessible washroom. Tables can accommodate wheelchairs.

One area of one building is not accessible (ramps are too steep).