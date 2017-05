A South Huron teen died Saturday after he and a sofa fell off a moving pickup truck. Sixteen-year-old Cody Johnson was sitting on the sofa, riding in the back of the pickup on a private property west of Exeter, when the sofa fell off the back at about 6 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to South Huron Hospital, and was later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck, another 16-year-old boy, was taken into police custody and released.

Related