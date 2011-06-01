Volume 4 Number 3
Inside: Grand Bend Strip ceases publication with a swimsuit issue
- 2010 Swimsuit Edition models Karl Weselan Age: 42 I live in: St. Marys Occupation: Dentist 1. To me, Grand Bend is: a great place to both relax with my family on the beach, visit my wonderful in-laws and stay active with some beach volleyball 2 I don’t tell many people that I: secretly wanted to be a gigolo, but that didn’t quite pan out… ...
- 2010 Swimsuit Edition stores The Grand Bend Strip 2010 swimsuit edition included contributions from the following vendors: Cover (Gina Phouttharath): Endless Surf 29 Main Street, Grand Bend Summer hours: M-Th 11AM-9PM, F-Su 10AM-9PM 519.238.2813 From the owner: Carries a variety of surfboards, stand up paddle boards, wakeboards, skim boards, long board skateboards and kite boards. Also accessories for these sports, such as wet suits, ...